News

Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna’s STYLE GAME is on point

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Currently, she is seen in the medical drama, Sanjivani 2.

Surbhi is seen as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani 2 and has managed to leave an impression on everyone with her acting. Her style and look as the righteous doctor is also loved by all. Today, Surbhi took to Instagram to share her latest look as Dr Ishani. In a series of sun-kissed photos, Surbhi managed to leave us amazed with her styling and outfit. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a breezy blue jumpsuit with a black belt around the waist. Her hair is styled perfectly and she is nailing her chic look like a pro. As she was captured in the frame, Surbhi smiled and posed for the camera and managed to bewitch us with her look.

Surbhi captioned the photos as, “Style Game on Point @shivanishirali #swipe The Amazing Man Behind These Pictures- @kunalbhan #drishaniarora #sanjivani #fashiongoals.”

Take a look below: 

Tags > Surbhi Chandna, Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2, Dr Ishani, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days