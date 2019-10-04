Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna’s STYLE GAME is on point

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Currently, she is seen in the medical drama, Sanjivani 2.

Surbhi is seen as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani 2 and has managed to leave an impression on everyone with her acting. Her style and look as the righteous doctor is also loved by all. Today, Surbhi took to Instagram to share her latest look as Dr Ishani. In a series of sun-kissed photos, Surbhi managed to leave us amazed with her styling and outfit. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a breezy blue jumpsuit with a black belt around the waist. Her hair is styled perfectly and she is nailing her chic look like a pro. As she was captured in the frame, Surbhi smiled and posed for the camera and managed to bewitch us with her look.

Surbhi captioned the photos as, “Style Game on Point @shivanishirali #swipe The Amazing Man Behind These Pictures- @kunalbhan #drishaniarora #sanjivani #fashiongoals.”

Take a look below: