Sanjivani 2: Anjali exposes Shashank's hidden love for Juhi

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase a shocking twist.



It was earlier seen that Anjali always had a problem with Juhi, as Shashank gives more importance to the latter.



Juhi feels bad about this and calls Anjali and Shashank to meet and solve their misunderstandings.



Juhi starts discussing things, but Anjali loses her cool and starts drinking.



In a fit of rage, she exposes Shashank’s hidden love for Juhi, leaving both Shashank and Juhi shocked.



It will be interesting to see whether Shashank will accept this fact and how Juhi will react to this truth.