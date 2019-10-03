Sanjivani 2: Ishani sees the girl getting close to Sid

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Ishani and Sid see each other but both of them don’t apologise and just walk away with resentment in their hearts. Sid wonders why is he behaving so strangely and why couldn’t he apologise to Ishani. Meanhwile, Shashank calls a board meeting to discuss about buying the second hand machines. The board members ask for Dr. Anjali’s opinion. Anjali sides with Shashank and says that the offer seems too perfect so there definitely might be something wrong. Shashank is shocked to see Anjali in his support. Meanwhile, Asha sees Sid watching Ishani. He asks her to get some reports as they make eye contact. Asha teases Sid but he shows her that he has a date with a girl today to prove that he was not thinking about Ishani.



Meanwhile, Vardhan says that Mr. Mistry the CEO of the other hospital can clear everyone’s doubts about the machines. Shadshank shows them the report of his technicians who prove that the machines are not 6 months old but are 3 years old and they barely passed the tests. Vardhan pretends as if Mr. Mistry tricked him too and they ask him to leave. Meanwhile, Ishani sees Sid having a date with a girl and feels hurt. Sid tries to have a conversation with his date but he keeps seeing Ishani’s face instead of the girl. The girl notices that Sid is behaving strangely and she tries to get close to him to make him comfortable. Sid imagines her to be Ishani but realises that she’s not and gets away from her and tells her that he can’t continue the date.



Ishani sees the girl getting close to Sid and feels extremely hurt that Sid is seeing someone else. She leaves the hospital crying. Later, Sid asks Rahil where Ishani is. He tells her that she left a while ago and also that she saw him with his date. As Sid goes out, the security guard tells him that Ishani just left crying. Ishani goes home and feels terrible for falling in love with Sid. She talks to her teddy bear and vents out her emotions. Sid paces around the entrance of Ishani’s building. The guard asks him where does he want to go. When Sid tells him that he’s here to meet Ishani, the guard asks him to visit more as Ishani lives alone and she would feel nice to have someone visit her. Ishani feels hungry but finds only stale food in her fridge. She takes out packed food and puts it in the oven while the bell rings. She gets shocked to see Sid outside her door. She closes the door impulsively. Sid apologises to her and says that he shouldn’t have removed his frustration on her. Ishani asks him to leave as it’s too late at night.