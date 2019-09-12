News

Sanjivani 2: Rahul uses Vardhan to convert Shashank's Sanjivani to a hotel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 05:35 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Rahul secretly meets Vardhan only to implement his master plan.

Rahul wants to ruin Sanjivani and to convert the same into a lavish hotel

Further, he is Juhi’s husband, but their past has not been revealed yet.

Juhi and Rahul were married but later got separated due to unknown reasons.

It will be really interesting to see whether Shashank and Juhi learn about Rahul and Vardhan’s master plan before it is too late.

Tags > Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, TellyChakkar, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Sayantani Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

past seven days