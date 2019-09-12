Sanjivani 2: Rahul uses Vardhan to convert Shashank's Sanjivani to a hotel

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Rahul secretly meets Vardhan only to implement his master plan.



Rahul wants to ruin Sanjivani and to convert the same into a lavish hotel



Further, he is Juhi’s husband, but their past has not been revealed yet.



Juhi and Rahul were married but later got separated due to unknown reasons.



It will be really interesting to see whether Shashank and Juhi learn about Rahul and Vardhan’s master plan before it is too late.