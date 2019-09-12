Sanjivani 2: Reason for Rahul's enmity with Shashank revealed

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sanjivani 2 on Star Plus will witness high-voltage drama.



The mystery of Dr. Rahul is adding an interesting twist in the tale. He wants to snatch Sanjivani Hospital from Dr. Shashank.



Vardhan supports Rahul in his mission.



Meanwhile, what made Rahul hate Dr. Shashank is still a mystery.



In addition, Shashank is still not aware of the broken relationship of Rahul and Juhi.



Rahul wants to ruin Shashank because of Juhi. He turned against Shashank as he misunderstood Shashank and Juhi's relationship.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.