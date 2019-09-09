News

Sanjivani 2: Rishabh instigates conflict between Sid and Ishani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 11:11 AM

The high time story of Indian Television Star Plus TV Serial Sanjivani 2 is going to witness a cold war between Sid and Ishani.

After how Ishani is publicly humiliated over her past revelation and her Arora familial truth,

Dr. Rishabh turns opportunistic seeing Sid and Ishani together.

Sid wants to expose the real culprit behind this scandal but Rishabh destroys all the collected evidence.

Meanwhile, when Sid confronts Rishabh for the same, Rishabh puts all blame on Sid seeing Ishani standing behind Sid.

Rishabh blames Sid for taking revenge from Ishani by exposing her past before everyone and insulting her.

Sid gets confused that he faces a big shocker seeing Ishani behind.

Ishani believes Rishabh's word and gets incensed angry at Sid.

Ishani and Sid's conflict now get more intensified.

Tags > Sanjivani 2, Star Plus TV, Sid, Ishani,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Not coming up with Ishqbaaaz 2; Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala won't take a leap for now: Gul Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Not coming up with...
  • Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna slaps Shivani and unfolds the truth behind her marriage with Mr. Bajaj [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kasauti Zindagi Kay:...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kahan Hum Kahan Tum:...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Hanuman and Minni's...
  • Abeer and Mishti get Kunal and Kuhu's shocking divorce news in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Abeer and Mishti get...
  • Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Rani is miffed as Kabir confesses love to Pooja [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ek Bhram Sarvagun...

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days