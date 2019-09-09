Sanjivani 2: Rishabh instigates conflict between Sid and Ishani

The high time story of Indian Television Star Plus TV Serial Sanjivani 2 is going to witness a cold war between Sid and Ishani.

After how Ishani is publicly humiliated over her past revelation and her Arora familial truth,

Dr. Rishabh turns opportunistic seeing Sid and Ishani together.

Sid wants to expose the real culprit behind this scandal but Rishabh destroys all the collected evidence.

Meanwhile, when Sid confronts Rishabh for the same, Rishabh puts all blame on Sid seeing Ishani standing behind Sid.

Rishabh blames Sid for taking revenge from Ishani by exposing her past before everyone and insulting her.

Sid gets confused that he faces a big shocker seeing Ishani behind.

Ishani believes Rishabh's word and gets incensed angry at Sid.

Ishani and Sid's conflict now get more intensified.