Sanjivani 2: Sid and Ishani's hate story begins on a bitter note of Ishani's past

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 02:29 PM

MUMBAI: The latest track of Sanjivani 2 of Star Plus will see further hate story of Sid and Ishani.

Sid and Ishani's relationship is completely shattered after how evil Vardhan created misunderstandings amid them.

Ishani assumes Sid's hand behind revealing her painful past in Sanjivani Hospital.

The truth revelation brings no good for Ishani as no doctor is ready to take her as an intern while she refused to work under Dr. Sid.

The challenging time doesn't end her but gets more complicated when Ishani is ousted from Sanjivani hospital.

However, Sid is innocent and tries his best to explain himself. Ishani slaps Sid counting his filial steps for ruining her dignity.

It will be highly intensified to watch how Sid and Ishani's hate story will end grooving back love.

