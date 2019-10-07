Sanjivani 2: Surbhi Chandna and Namit glam up, ditch doctors coat!

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna aka Dr. Ishani is currently winning hearts in the medical drama- Sanjivani 2.



In the show, Dr. Ishani is paired opposite Dr. Sid aka Namit khanna and fans are appreciating their chemistry, for the two have come together for the first time on screen. Surbhi Chandna, who is quite active on social media, often shares sneak-peek of the show and some BTS moments, and today, both Namit and Surbhi took to their respective social media handles to share a photo. While Surbhi Chandna posted a solo photo as she is seen all dressed to the nines, Namit khanna shared a photo featuring Sid and Ishani and in the photo, both of them look gorgeous together and all pepped up for the festive season.



While Namit is seen dressed in black, ishani looks vibrant in orange and pink and we totally love her headgear. Alongside the photo, Namit khanna wrote, “ Dr Sid with his heroin! Offscreen photo hope this brings a smile on each and every person who has asked for a picture together.. you can thank @kunalbhan for the click.”



Talking about the show, currently, viewers are shown that while Ishani has fallen in love with Sid, sid is also getting more protective and caring towards Ishani and when he reaches Ishani’s house to apologise to her for yelling at her, Sid, on seeing that Ishani is eating unhealthy food, cooks food for her. Now, in the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting to see whether Ishani will express her love for Sid or Sid will understand her emotions. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!



