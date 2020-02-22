Sanjivani 3 in the making?

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is coming to an end soon, but there are talks for a brand new season. This season will end with a few surprises, the serial's creative producer and director Siddharth P Malhotra.

With regard to the ongoing season, he added that the audience loved the new pair of Gaurav and Surbhi.

'In fact, there’s a fan divide and while some love #Navisha, others like #Sidisha and this division of fans would not have happened had the audience not liked Gaurav and Surbhi.'

Credits: India Forums