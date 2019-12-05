Sanjivani: Finally, Sid proposes to Ishani; Vardhan hatches new plan

MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular medical-drama series Sanjivani 2 has been making way to the heart of the audience since its inception. The show is well-received by the fans, and they are loving the fresh new star cast apart from a few known faces of the serial.

We all know how Sid and Ishani's life has always faced several obstacles, but they have managed to face them.

And now, Surbhi has shared a video where her dream is finally going to come true as Sid proposes to her. Ishani gets emotional at that moment. SidIsha are lost in each other, a moment that fans will definitely love to see. While Sid and Ishani are seeing beautiful dreams about their future, Vardhan is planning a new strategy to create problems in their lives. It seems getting Asha in Sid and Ishani's life didn't prove to be successful, so now he is planning to do something else.

Take a look at the promo.

Sid and Ishani are all set to land in huge trouble before they finally unite forever. How will they handle this situation? Will Vardhan be successful in his evil intentions? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.