Sanjivani to go off-air

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 will be shutting shop in March.

Recently, the original slot of 7:30 PM of Sanjivani was given to Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Mann Jao and the show shifted to 6:30 slot. There were reports of this Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna starrer wrapping up earlier as well.

The news of Sanjivani coming to an end was shared by producer Siddharth Malhotra on his twitter handle.

Have a look.

Happy Valentine’s Day :) one journey comes to an end #Sanjivani next month comes to a closure & another begins today #PawanAndPooja a show very dear to my heart created by me & #shaadali with wonderful actors & team is live today on MXPlayer produced by #alchemyfilmspvtltd — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) February 14, 2020

Credits: India Forums