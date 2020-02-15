News

Sanjivani to go off-air

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2020 12:40 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 will be shutting shop in March.

Recently, the original slot of 7:30 PM of Sanjivani was given to Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Mann Jao and the show shifted to 6:30 slot. There were reports of this Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna starrer wrapping up earlier as well.

The news of Sanjivani coming to an end was shared by producer Siddharth Malhotra on his twitter handle.

Credits: India Forums

