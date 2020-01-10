Sanjivani: Ishani consoles Roshni

MUMBAI: Produced by Alchemy Films, Sanjivani features some of the popular names of the entertainment world including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli. The ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of drama and twists.



Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. Ishani says she feels sorry for Sid. To this, Philo says it is Lord’s wish so they can’t do anything. Philo further tells her to be with Sid as he needs her.



Roshni apologizes to Sid and he asks her to leave him alone. When she tells him to listen to her once, she asks why while Ishani looks on. Sid asks why did you hide it till now, why did you tell it today, you have any idea what will I go through, you know I longed for my dad, you didn’t say anything, you told me when he is no more, I will always feel that he was close to me but I didn’t realize. He goes. Ishani consoles Roshni.



Roshni says what she would tell Sid about Shashank. She says that she met him at a medical camp, he lost his wife and that they were busy at work. She says that she had no friends and she got attracted to him. She says that she thought she got her life partner. However, he had to leave the camp because of hospital crisis, he left his number with the nurse, but the nurse misplaced the number and she failed to contact him. She learnt that she was pregnant.



She further reveals that she tried to contact him but couldn’t. She got little Sid to Mumbai and made him a doctor. She says she did not know how destiny would take him to the same hospital where his dad works. She wished to meet him and tell the truth, but she lost courage seeing him moving on, he had a grown up daughter with him, he became Sanjivani’s head, so she didn’t wish to disturb his life and that she couldn’t tell Sid and stayed away. Ishani consoles her.