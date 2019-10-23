Sanjivani: Ishani trips into Sid’s arms

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Sid rushes to find Ishani as he hears about her accident. He finds her in an ambulance and asks the driver to rush to the hospital. He desperately tries to walk Ishani up. After a while, she opens her eyes and gets up. He sees that she’s completely fine and she tricked him the same way he tricked her last time when he wanted to talk to her. Ishani asks Sid to open up to her and talk to her but he keeps warding her off with his harsh words. Ultimately, he uses her parent’s name to make her hate him. He tells her if she keeps on pursuing him, her career will fall apart and she will forever be known as the daughter of the devil doctors.

He thought that commenting about her parents would hurt Ishani and she would leave him alone but she doesn’t. She tells him that she knows he’s pretending to be rude to drive her away but she is determined to get her answers from him. She challenges him that he will confess about his love for her within the next seven days. As Sid walks away, he sees Malvika’s dead body on the floor and remembers the pain he felt when she died. Meanwhile, Anjali overhears that Vardhan won’t be coming to the hospital today and gets worried if he’s alright as he never takes a leave. Vardhan performs a puja at home for his late sister. He promises to seek revenge for her death from Shashank.

Later, Ishani tells Aman, Asha and Neil about her challenge. They suggest her that to win in such a short amount of time she will have to unleash the enchantress within her. They tease Ishani as she lies down on a stretcher. They drag the stretcher outside and keeping turning her around as they give her advice. Suddenly when they stop, she jumps and trips into Sid’s arms. She looks up to him and tells him how destiny keeps uniting them no matter how far he tries to drift away from her. Sid calls Rishabh there and asks if they should make the announcement. Sid announces that he has chosen Dr. Asha to be in his team and has swapped Ishani into Rishabh’s team. He walks away with Asha and Ishani stands there speechless.