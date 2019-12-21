Sanjivani: Neil gets shot; Sid and Ishani hide

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Vardaan stopping Sid. Karan takes her. Sid shouts. Karan asks the way to go downstairs. Ishani says we can talk, I have to go for a surgery, I can’t roam with this heart, it will get spoiled, it’s about someone’s life. Karan says you are right, someone’s life is at stake, tell me the way. She says everything is getting recorded, they will reach us. He says I am not an illiterate, I know CCTV cameras are not working. He takes her. Sid asks where would they take her. Neil says we can see on CCTV. Vardaan says cameras are off, system is being upgraded. Sid says I won’t let anything happen to that heart and Ishani. Vardaan asks him to stop. Asha says no one is answering calls. Rishabh says I will go and see. Asha asks him not to go. He says we have to do this patient’s surgery. She says I am worried, anything can happen to them. Ishani asks what do you want to do. Karan says just walk straight. Ishani makes him fall. She shouts Dr. Sid. She runs. She reaches the door and looks for her card.



Sid reaches her. She asks him to open the door fast. Sid says maybe my card fell down. He takes card from Vardaan. Sid punches the card. Karan asks Ishani to stop, else he will shoot. Sid opens the door. Karan shoots. Ishani comes out and falls over Sid. Everyone hears the gunshot. Rishabh and Asha worry. Neil is shot. Vardaan says I will handle him, you handle Ishani. Rahil says bullet just touched him and passed. Vardaan says I will come. He calls Anjali and asks why didn’t the police come by now, keep me posted. Sid and Ishani hide. She says don’t know how is Neil. Sid says Vardaan is with him, he will be fine, where would be the shooter. Ishani says this heart is fine luckily. Sid holds her. Tu hi meri shab….plays… She says I have to go to OT. Sid says yes, we have to take the heart for surgery. Anjali asks the officer to do something fast.



Vardaan comes and says everything is fine. Anjali says police has come, they won’t come in, they want to talk to the man and know his motive. Juhi asks how is everything. Vardaan says everything is fine, Neil got shot, don’t worry, Rahil is taking care, that shooter captured Ishani, she is fine with Sid now, that shooter wanted the donor heart, what’s the connection, no one knows. He thinks what’s happening, why is he doing this. Chintu’s mum cries. Karan cries and says I beg you, save my son. He shouts open the door. He says there would be some other way. Ishani says his eyes had pain, I don’t think he is doing this for money. Karan sees Chintu on video call and cries. His wife asks where are you, you told you will do anything to save Chintu, please do something. Karan says I will not let anything happen, I won’t leave anyone, its my promise to my son. Rishabh says Sid and Ishani will get the heart and come. Asha prays for them. Rishabh says that’s surprising, you are praying for them. Asha thinks I told that in anger, I don’t want anyone to die.



Ishani says we are taking the heart to OT. Vardaan says good, take care, Neil is fine, Rahil just informed me, be careful. Sid sees the shadow. They hide. Sid asks the doctor to go inside fast. Sid asks Ishani to go to OT, he has to find the man and save his Sanjivani family. Ishani asks him to take care. He says if I get shot, then it’s different thing, but if I get saved, remember I won’t leave you, all the best. He goes. He sees a shadow with a gun. Ishani says I got the heart. She sees the team at gun point. Sid runs. Vardaan says see and attack, it’s me, it’s a toy gun, it would be some patient’s son’s toy, I got this to scare the shooter, it looks real, where is he. Sid says don’t know what does he want. Karan scolds Ishani. He threatens to shoot everyone.