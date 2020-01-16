SANJIVANI WRITTEN UPDATE 16TH JANUARY 2020 WRITTEN UPDATE

MUMBAi: EPISODE starts with Sid living for us he explains that it will be good opportunity for both of us. Ishaan ask Sid when he applied this he said 6 months back .It will help us it is best program. Ishaan tell Sid that she is happy here and wants to start fresh were it finished. Sid agreed and says that I will cancel I will mail, just for you. Sid ask Ishani did she had word with Anjali on which she toldthat she needs some time. She gets call and he hugs Ishani . he ask is their any problem

She says no, mama maim are coming. She after mom and dad’s scam, they helped me ?I want you to meet them. Ishaan tells Sid that she wants him to meet her Mama Mami. Next day Mama Mami visit Ishaan see them close and gets angry .and they ask them is this cheap hotel. Sid gets angry andf says firstly you should nock and then you should get in secoudly we are doctors and you are crossing your limit man says you are crossing your limit. He ask who the hell are you to ask this Ishani talks

Cuts Sid and says that he is my Mama Ishani says calm down Mama. Mam gets angry and tells her that he scolds Ishani that we are taking care of you from the day one. Sid feels sorry for reacting like that. Mama says we planned so many things for you and you are doing this things .Mama Mami ask Ishani to come with them

Rahil comes and asks what happened, what’s the matter, every person will react like that in this situation. Sid says she was different in front of them. Rahil asks to relax. Sid says I feel scared, we are together after facing so many Problems. Rahil asks what about US program. Sid says Ishaan refused to come. I think there is nothing left for me in Sanjivani, after dad passed away.

Ishani says there Sid has clean chit you can ask Juhi, he is a good person. Mami say we wanted you to be a good Surgeon and I refused one marriage proposal for you to focus on carerr but I must think about you getting married Ishani says we both love each other a lot, just give our relation a chance. He says fine, but we have a condition.

Sid confronts IShani why she didn’t take her side. Ishani says they are like my parents, I can’t stay without you. Sid says I will apologize to them. He kisses her and goes. He apologizes to them. He says I love Ishani a lot, give him one chance. Mama Mami agress to come to talk with his mom . everyone gets ready. Mama Mami visit sids house. Both of them gets seated

The lady says I have dust allergy, that’s why. Sid greets them. They get gifts. Ishani asks was the trip good. The man says we thought we came on wrong location and then learnt that this is the right location, its nice house. The lady says you would have faced tough time to raise Sid single-handedly. Ishani says Roshni is a really good mother. She gets a call. She says Juhi called me to assist Samaira on call. She goes. The man says things should get clear before marriage. The lady says I know there will be talks about Sid, you had an affair with Shashank, Sid is his illegitimate child. The man says we can’t call it legitimate, right. Sid gets angry.