Sanjog actress Shefali Sharma hints at her upcoming project

Shefali made her acting debut in 2013 and is best known for her portrayal of Bani Bhullar in Bani – Ishq Da Kalma.
Shefali Sharma

MUMBAI: Shefali Sharma has made her mark with her performance as Amrita Kothari in the show Sanjog that went off-air recently. She has previously worked in Hindi television and Punjabi films. Shefali made her acting debut in 2013 and is best known for her portrayal of Bani Bhullar in Bani – Ishq Da Kalma. She has also played Dr. Ria Maheshwari in Tum Aise Hi Rehna.

In a recent interview when Shefali was asked about her upcoming projects, the beautiful actress said that she can’t reveal anything right now but will only give a hint that she will be seen in an OTT project. While she didn’t give any details about her project, we are sure her fans will be super excited for her project.

Shefali made her film debut with the Tamil film Sooran and Punjabi film debut with Toofan Singh.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

