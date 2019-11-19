Sapna Bhavnani’s reply to those who TROLLED her for her KISSING picture with Bani J

MUMBAI: Bani J, who is known for participating in reality shows like MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss 10, is currently making headlines for getting trolled on social media.



Well, the ex-Bigg Boss contestants Bani J and Sapna Bhavnani locked lips and captured it beautifully on the lens. The latter even posted it on social media as- “You are my sunshine Bani”. Well, as soon as the picture got uploaded, people on social media went crazy and made it instantly viral. Within minutes, it went haywire and attracted a lot of mean comments and backlash.



Since the past few days, Bani J and Sapna have been sharing their beautiful chemistry with the world through pictures and quotes. The backlash to their kissing picture came right after Bani’s session at the India Today Conclave where she opened up about body shaming, accepting one’s sexuality and a lot more.



Sapna later took to social media to take a swipe at the picture trending. She wrote, “Just finished yoga and saw that Bani J and I are trending for a kiss which I wish was a kiss but really just a snapshot of a boomerang. India when will we move forward. Really! Sooooooooo Much attention for a KISS??? Dang people fighting for world peace don’t trend so much!!! lol. Hope more women and men come out and kiss and show ya’ll love does not have a gender. My life. My rules. Kisses to all. Men and Women and the Transgender.”



