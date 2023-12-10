Sapna Sikarwar, Renowned Actress from Star Bharat’s 'May I Come In, Madam?' Reveals Dream Role and Inspiration

MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar, popularly known for her exceptional acting prowess in Star Bharat's hit TV show 'May I Come In, Madam?' as Kashmira has recently unveiled her aspiration to play a dream role that has long been an inspiration in her acting journey. The talented actress expressed her deep admiration for the legendary Sridevi and her iconic role in the movie "Sadma."

Sapna Sikarwar, aka Kashmira Agarwal in 'May I Come In, Madam?' spoke passionately about her dream role, saying, "I've always been inspired by SriDevi ji. Her role in the movie 'Sadma' is something that I look up to and have loved her character in that movie. The depth and complexity of Sridevi's performance in this film have left a lasting impact on the cinematic landscape, inspiring many aspiring actors, including me. I would really want to try a role like that in the future. That would be my dream role as an actor."

Sapna Sikarwar's admiration for Sridevi's portrayal in 'Sadma' underscores her dedication to exploring diverse and challenging characters as an actor. It reflects her desire to step into roles that demand emotional depth, vulnerability, and authenticity, mirroring the profound impact of Sridevi's performances on her own artistic journey.

In 'May I Come In, Madam,' Sapna Sikarwar has showcased her versatility and comedic timing, earning accolades from audiences and critics alike. As Sapna Sikarwar continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional talent, her aspiration to embrace a dream role akin to Sridevi's Nehalata Malhotra in 'Sadma' stands as a testament to her passion for acting and her relentless pursuit of excellence in the world of entertainment.

