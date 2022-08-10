Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Radhika is extremely happy as she sees her desk and name plate at her new job

MUMBAI: With its intriguing premise, the coming-of-age drama "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" on Sony Entertainment Television has already piqued the viewers' interest. Posing a simple question to stereotypical minds, the show asks why a girl cannot take her Sapnon Ki Chhalaang to an alien city and fulfil the opportunity of working at her dream job. It is this narrative that the protagonist, Radhika Yadav (Megha Ray) aims to change as she takes a leap of faith to the maximum city. So far, viewers have seen how her no-nonsense boss, Priyal Mehta (Benaf Dadachandji) has put down a couple of ground rules for the 20 trainees in the company. Radhika is determined to succeed with flying colours in her Training period at her new job. 

In tonight’s epsiode, April 19, 2023, viewers will see Radhika's realisation that her ambitions are getting closer to coming true.  The words "successful" and "satisfied" are also printed underneath her name as she sits at her desk and looks at the nameplate in front of her. She is extremely happy as her attempt to portray herself as an independent woman who is content with her life and financially secure is coming true.

To witness how the situation unfolds, tune in to "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" today at 9:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television!

