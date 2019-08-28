News

Saqib Saleem to play late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Aug 2019 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Abhimanyu Singh, who has entertained viewers with popular shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, amongst others, is venturing into the digital medium.

Mr Singh is all set to roll out his very first web-series tentatively titled Black Tornado for ZEE5. The project is based on the 26/11 terror attack that took place in Mumbai.

TellyChakkar has learned that actor Saqib Saleem, who is known for his stint in Bollywood films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Dishoom, and Race 3, has been roped in for the series.

Our sources inform us that Saqib will depict the role of late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the attack.  

We could not get through to the actor for a comment.

Saqib has earlier played the lead in ZEE5’s crime thriller series Rangbaaz.

Rangbaaz is based on the story of Shri Prakash Shukla, who was a notorious gangster of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. This series shows his journey from a student to becoming the second most wanted criminal in India. 

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates on the show. Stay tuned! 

Tags > Jhansi Ki Rani, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Dishoom, Race 3, Shri Prakash Shukla, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, ZEE5, Rangbaaz,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli...

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli organizes a blood camp on the sets of Edit II
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan

past seven days