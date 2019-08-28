Saqib Saleem to play late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Abhimanyu Singh, who has entertained viewers with popular shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, amongst others, is venturing into the digital medium.

Mr Singh is all set to roll out his very first web-series tentatively titled Black Tornado for ZEE5. The project is based on the 26/11 terror attack that took place in Mumbai.

TellyChakkar has learned that actor Saqib Saleem, who is known for his stint in Bollywood films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Dishoom, and Race 3, has been roped in for the series.

Our sources inform us that Saqib will depict the role of late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the attack.

We could not get through to the actor for a comment.

Saqib has earlier played the lead in ZEE5’s crime thriller series Rangbaaz.

Rangbaaz is based on the story of Shri Prakash Shukla, who was a notorious gangster of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. This series shows his journey from a student to becoming the second most wanted criminal in India.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates on the show. Stay tuned!