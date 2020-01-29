Sara Arfeen Khan resumes work after motherhood sabbatical

MUMBAI: Acctress Sara Arfeen Khan gave birth to twin babies, Aizah and Zidane, around 7 months ago. The actress had gone on a sabbatical due to motherhood and gave birth to her twins in London.



Sara is now back from London and has wasted no time to get back to work. The actress was in Ooty shooting where she also posed for photos in the beautiful backdrop of the quaint little town.



Have a look at some of her beautiful pictures on social media.

Talking about managing work and motherhood Sara shared that is is too early for her right now to be fully immersed in work but that she is trying to do as much as she can between taking care of Aizah and Zidane and getting into the rhythm of work.

Credits: India Forums