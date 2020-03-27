Sara ka 'Saraaa' khulasa at Zee Cine Awards 2020

MUMBAI: With just a few days to go for Bollywood’s biggest celebration – Zee Cine Awards 2020, temperatures have already begun to rise! Over the years, the star-studded award show has witnessed some spectacular performances and iconic moments that have been engraved in the minds of every movie aficionado. This year too, viewers are in for a treat as some of the biggest Bollywood stars will set the stage ablaze with their captivating acts, making it an unforgettable evening! But we must say that it is Sara Ali Khan's revelations that you absolutely cannot miss!

The gorgeous Sara made some unbelievable revelations about a few Bollywood celebrities at the Zee Cine Awards. She started with the charming Ayushmann Khurrana! With a collage of all his his movie posters and a caption that read 'Mardon ki 101 samasyaein aur unke samadhan,' she poked fun at how Ayushmann's movies are inspired from the basic problems of men. Next up was the heart-throb Varun Dhawan! Sara showcased images of the actor taking his luggage wherever he goes, be it a gym or airport. With that she joked that he is taking the profession of his next movie 'Coolie' very seriously and promoting it everywhere he goes. She then moved on to Varun's Street Dancer co-star Nora Fatehi and jokingly accused her of copying her signature move in Garmi from Govinda, flashing an identical clip of twerking from the dancing superstar's hit song.

That's when hosts Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao decided to do a ‘Saraaa Ka Khulasa’ themselves. They asked her about her fitness regime and the bubbly actress happily told them about her workout routine and her strict diet. Surprisingly, the duo exposed a picture of the hottie eating loads and loads of food, leaving Sara very embarrassed. But as you know, she won't take such tricks lightly. Before leaving she did a khulasa by showing a video of Aparshakti and Rajkummar bitching about each other behind the scenes.

What followed next?

