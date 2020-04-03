Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi and Kya Haal Mr.Paanchal to RETURN on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to Television .

Cult shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktiman are back on DD while shows like Bigg Boss 13, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Superstar Singer and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai have also started airing.

Now, the latest update is that popular comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi and Kya Haal Mr.Paanchal will return on Star Bharat.

While Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be aired from 10am to 12pm in the morning and will repeat from 6pm to 8pm, Kya Haal Mr.Paanchal will be telecast from 8:30pm. These shows will return to the Television sets from next week.

