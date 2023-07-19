Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Wow!Aditya Narayan to host the show; Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, and Himesh Reshammiya to judge the show

The new season of Sare Re Ga Ma Pa will begin soon and Aditya Narayan shared a glimpse of the upcoming season
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 21:56
Aditya Narayan to host the show;

MUMBAI :Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

Once again Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya.

This season the judges once again will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The show is all set to go on air and the audience is excited for the new season.

The host Aditya Narayan shared a promo of the show and shared his excitement for the new season.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Neelanjana Ray talks about her future plans and reveals her best memories on the show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
