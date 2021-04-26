Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii fame Kunal Saluja gets hitched to girlfriend Sanjana Arora

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Saluja, who is currently seen in Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, tied the knot with his fiancée, Sanjana Arora, in her hometown Dewas, Madhya Pradesh on April 25. The venue had to be changed from Kunal’s native place Indore to Dewas, owing to the COVID-19 rules. The wedding was an intimate affair with just 25 people in attendance. Kunal tells us, “Only immediate families were present. We were extremely careful about following all precautions.”

The highlight of the pre-wedding ceremonies was the bride’s grand entry. “She entered the area beating the dhol and lifted me and carried me to the stage (laughs!). The family dinner tripled up for sagan, sangeet and reception. We had our pheras the following morning. Once things become better, I will plan a grand reception for all my relatives and friends,” says Kunal.

In an earlier interview, while talking about making some last minute changes to his original plan, the actor had said, “According to the new rule, no weddings can take place in Indore till April 30. My marriage was scheduled to take place in Indore on April 26.

However, keeping in mind the pandemic and the new rule, I have changed the venue to Sanjana’s hometown in Dewas, which is 30 kms from Indore. I have had to also advance my wedding by a day. So, I am now tying the knot on April 25. My sister is also getting married and her wedding will take place on April 23.”

Credits: TOI