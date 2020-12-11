Sargun Kaur Luthra turns SINGER, croons the title song of Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the drama has the audience hooked to the television screens for a long time now.

The lead roles of Rudraksh and Preesha are played by Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. Sargun is a very talented artist and we cannot have enough of her on television. She looks beautiful and keeps flaunting different looks of herself too through the show. The standout point about her is the nosering she flaunts as Preesha.

Well, Sargun is also very active on social media and she often keeps posting pictures of herself from the set of the show. She recently also posted pictures of the messages her fans sent to her. Along with that, one of her fans asked her to sing the titular song of Yeh Hai Chahatein and she turned a singer and crooned to the tune…

Take a look:

