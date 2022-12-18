Sargun Mehta: As an actor, one needs to be flexible 

MUMBAI :Be it acting in Punjabi films or producing shows, Sargun Mehta continues to shine in every area of her professional life. The actress made a very natural leap to Punjabi cinema and has been doing extremely well.

“The leap to Punjabi films was a natural progression. When I was doing Balika Vadhu, it felt like a calling. It felt like, when the first time I watched a Punjabi film in the theatres, this is my calling. And I was really like I'm going to enjoy doing this, which is why I took the leap,” she says, adding, “I first felt like a star when I was appreciated for my title role in Phulwa and also my first Punjabi film Angrej. I am passionate about acting and producing, name and fame are by-products of it. I don't take success and fame seriously.”

She also made her Bollywood debut with actor Akshay Kumar this year with the film Cuttputlli. Talking about the same, she says, “I chose the role carefully and it went as it was narrated to me. Initially, it was supposed to release in theatres but it came on OTT and was received really well by the audience. Working with Akshay sir was fantastic he is a very spontaneous actor and a fantastic co-star. I had no apprehensions as I was aware he is a thorough professional.”

Talking about the kind of work that she likes to pick, she says, “I go with the flow I don't think too much. If the script demands and my gut feelings allow, I follow my instinct and take a decision. And as an actor, one needs to be flexible.”

Well, besides acting and producing, Sargun is also writing! “I always had the instinct to tell stories. I've written the story of Swaranghar and Udaariyaan and it's just a way of expressing what I wanted to share. I think, since I was a kid, I used to love cooking up stories. It's come to good use,” she says.