Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey welcome new family member!

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most good looking and talented couples in the entertainment industry. They never fail to give us major relationship goals. Besides, Sargun and Ravi have come a long way together in their lives and they never miss out on sharing every big moment with their fans. Maintaining the momentum, Ravi has shared another big news as they bought a new car for themselves as a white coloured BMWX7.



The Jamai Raja actor also shared pictures of the new drive on social media. In the pictures, Ravi and Sargun were beaming with happiness as they posed with the luxury car. Besides, the couple was also exuding charm in their casual wear as they went to buy their car. In the caption, Ravi wrote how the two had started their journey in Mumbai a decade back with ambitions and visions of the future. And now the universe has been taking them to places and countless milestones which are worth grand celebrations.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla