Sargun Mehta calls this Udaariyaan star her ‘wonder girl’; Find out who

The creative masterminds at the helm of this project were none other than actors Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey. The couple started their own production house called Dreamiyata Productions, and Udaariyaan was their first venture. They later also produced another show called Swarn Ghar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 14:08
Sargun Mehta calls this Udaariyaan star her ‘wonder girl’; Find out who

MUMBAI :  The Colors show Udaariyaan has gone on to become one of the biggest shows on the channel. Catapulting the careers of the stars Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya, and making them household names.

ALSO READ:  Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan:  Jasmine helps Advait get Canadian citizenship, but makes his marriage life miserable going forward 

After a 16-year leap, the show now focuses on the story of Nehmat, Ekam, Naaz, and Advait, with Isha Malviya reprising the role of Jasmine, and also now playing a double role. The new generation has been loved and accepted by the audience in the same way as the original cast was.

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata productions are currently producing Udaariyaan, which is one of the biggest shows on Colors, and the cast of the show shares a great bond with them.

Isha Malviya plays the role of Jasmine on the show, and now, the role of Harleen is loved by the fans and is showered with praises all the time.

But she recently received a compliment from a very special person, and this person is none other than Sargun Mehta.

Sargun took to Instagram to reshare a fan edit. In that fan edit, the fan called Isha a wonder girl, and it looks like Sargun agrees. Check out the photo here:

Previously on the show, Advait gets into major trouble, and so he takes Jasmine's help to prove that he was living in Canada. So Jasmine obliges by giving him Canadian citizenship, however in return, she also gets his signature on some confession papers that Harleen is his legal wife.

Now armed with Advait and Harleen’s original marriage certificate in hand, Jasmine calls Harleen to India to create a volcano of problems in Advait's marital life, as well as to control the Kapoors.

Jasmine now instructs Harleen to hand the marriage certificate to Nehmat, because she will not spare Advait when she finds out the truth about his previous marriage.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Why is Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel teasing his ‘Bhabhs’ Nehmat? Read to find out

Hitesh Bharadwaj Udaariyaan Ankit Gupta Udaariyaan Actor Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Priyanka Chaher Chaudhary Colors Fashion lifestyle
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 14:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Shagun Pandey reveals how his shoot sequence of Meet takes a toll on him
MUMBAI : Shagun Pandey is one of the most well-known actors in the television industry right now. He is widely loved...
Check out the list of actors who made their debut and were big time flop in the year 2022
MUMBAI : Indeed, 2022 was a rough year for Bollywood, we have seen many big movies getting flat at the box office of...
Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and more Bollywood actors who are all set for their web series debut this year
MUMBAI:OTT has been growing wonderfully and many movie stars as well as TV actors are eyeing to make a mark in the...
Imlie fame Hetal Yadav gets Pranked on the sets?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
From Ridhi Dogra to Namita Dubey, check out their stylish footwear
MUMBAI:A woman can never have enough footwear. It is the yin to her yang. It is what keeps her soul happy and her...
Recent Stories
Check out the list of actors who made their debut and were big time flop in the year 2022
Check out the list of actors who made their debut and were big time flop in the year 2022

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mothers, Sumbul's bade papa and Nimirt’s d
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mothers, Sumbul's bade papa and Nimirt’s dad to enter the house this weekend for the family episode
From Karan Kundra’s Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyat, Here are the new shows lined up for this year! 
From Karan Kundrra’s Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyat, Here are the new shows lined up for this year!
Rajiv Adatia on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: "I love her, I want her to win"
Rajiv Adatia on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: "I love her, I want her to win"
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig lashes out at Sajid Khan for his overconfidence says “ He is saying he has become a household name whic
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig lashes out at Sajid Khan for his overconfidence; says “He is saying he has become a household name, which house knows him?”
Exclusive! “That switch on and off for me as an actor does not happen instantly, maybe I am not there yet, but I believe will ha
Exclusive! “That switch on and off for me as an actor does not happen instantly, maybe I am not there yet, but I believe will happen after a lot of practice”, Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi of Saavi ki Savaari talks about doing intense scenes, the future of S
Audience Perspective: Why are shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa still topping the TRP charts even after being t
Audience Perspective: Why are shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa still topping the TRP charts even after being trolled by the audience?