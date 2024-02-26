Sargun Mehta REVEALS the reason why she hasn't met Shah Rukh Khan yet

Acclaimed for her skill and endearing on-screen persona, the actress has developed with time and never fails to wow the audience. Sargun recently made an appearance on a talk show, where she discussed her struggles in both her personal and professional life.
MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta, a well-known actress, has been receiving a lot of recognition for her work in show business. Sargun's skill extends beyond acting; she has created multiple popular shows on Hindi GECs with great success. Acclaimed for her skill and endearing on-screen persona, the actress has developed with time and never fails to wow the audience. Sargun recently made an appearance on a talk show, where she discussed her struggles in both her personal and professional life.

Sargun Mehta talked candidly about her teenage years spent in Delhi, her experiences as a female entrepreneur, and much more in an interview with a popular news portal. Sargun provided an intriguing response when the host questioned her about whether or not she wanted to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and when the idea first occurred to her.

Sargun Mehta said, "Bachpan se (Since childhood). I think I started to act because of Shah Rukh Khan and I always just wanted to romance him. Ravi (Ravi Dubey) is like 'Aaj Shah Rukh Khan shoot pe aa raha hai, come (Today Shah Rukh Khan is coming on the shoot, come).' I am like 'no.' I said 'He will forget me and it will really pain me.' Only and only the day I meet him will be the day when I work with him."

In terms of her career, Sargun is getting ready for her next Punjabi movie, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. March 15 is when the movie is supposed to open in theaters.

Regarding her work on television, Sargun rose to fame with the 2009 broadcast of her first program, 12/24 Karol Bagh. After that, she starred in a lot of other television shows, including Phulwa and Balika Vadhu. As a couple, Sargun and Ravi Dubey stole the show when they competed in the couple-based dance reality show Nach Baliye 5. The two won a lot of affection for their friendship and chemistry.

Due to her many talents, the actress produced several shows, including Junooniyat and Udaariyaan. Sargun has featured roles in several popular Punjabi albums, including Qismat, Laare, Titliaan, and others. Ve Haaniyaan, her most recent music video with Ravi Dubey, has also been a huge hit.

