Saroj Khan wishes to have a daughter like Gauhar Khan

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhlaja was one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show had personalities showcasing their dance talent along with their assigned choreographer.

Now the show shut shop a few years ago and was replaced by Dance Deewane. But the audience still loves and miss the show.

Gauhar Khan is a super model and a very popular actress on television and Bollywood. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 7.

The actress has a massive fan following. A few years ago, the actoress had participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 3.

Season 3 is considered as one of the toughest seasons as the judges had two choreographers Saroj Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant and actress Juhi Chawla.

We came across a video where Gauhar gave a splendid performance where the judges were stumped and they didn’t know what to say.

The veteran choreographer Saroj Khan said that she wished Gauhar was her child as she would train her daughter to dance just like her. Wow! That’s a huge compliment for the actress. She also said that whenever she sees her dancing she gets emotional.

Juhi and Vaibhavi also gave positive comments on her performance. This was one the most controversial seasons as Karan Singh Grover who was one the contestants on the show used to get maximum votes and according to judges, he wasn’t a deserving candidate.

Gauhar emerged as the 1st runner up of the show and Bhaichung was the winner of the show.

There is no doubt that Gauhar is an exceptional dancer and she dances with a lot of grace.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, SONY TV, issy349)