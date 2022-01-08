Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday bash on August 1 is going to be a starry affair: I’m expecting a full house

MUMBAI:Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday countdown is on. The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor, who will turn a year older on August 1, this year, is looking forward to spending a happy day with his loved ones.

“It’s my 25th birthday, so the celebrations are going to be big. All my industry friends and past show co-stars have been invited. I am expecting a full house,” he smiles.
 
Avinash, who rose to fame as a child actor in Balika Vadhu, enjoys video games and has a gift in mind that he wants to give himself. “I am giving myself a PS5 (play station). I’ve missed playing video games for a long time now. Don’t know when I’ll find time to indulge, but I would love to play it whenever possible even if it is for 15-20 mins,” he adds.

All childhood birthdays are always special, says Avinash, as he goes down memory lane. Age is just a number. “What and how you think about yourself matters. I live in the present. Birthday is a good time to pamper yourself. I am not a regular party person, but on an occasion like a birthday, it is a good idea to let your hair down. Happiness is a choice too and I choose to be happy,” he ends with a smile.

