Sasural Simar Ka 2: Avinash Mukherjee to play the lead

MUMBAI: Avinash Mukherjee is still remembered for his portrayal of Jagya in Balika Vadu. He is all set to play the lead in Sasural Simar Ka 2. The show ended in 2018 after a run of 8 years on television screen. It is making a comeback with another season. Avinash Mukherjee will play the main lead in it. The show is scheduled to air next month and makers are in process of finalising the actors for it.

In the first season, Avinash's co-star from Balika Vadhu, Avika Gor played the main lead of the show along with Dipika Kakar. The show depicted lives of two sisters from Vrindavan, Simar and Roli, who respectively marry Prem and Siddhant, the sons of the Bharadwaj family, and how they become the perfect daughter-in-laws of Bharadwaj household by managing various difficult situations.

The earlier season grabbed a lot of attention after supernatural elements were added to the daily soap.

Credits: SpotboyE