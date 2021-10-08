Sasural Simar Ka 2: Surprising! Gagan’s sudden entry at Aditi’s wedding brings a new twist

Mumbai: In the latest story of Sasural Simar Ka 2 TV serial, finally, Aditi and Mohit's wedding rituals begin.

As per the ongoing story, Mohit and Aditi's wedding begins after Gagan refuses to accept Aditi.

Mohit is an evil guy but Aarav, Simar, and Sandhya all are unable to stop this wedding against Badi Maa.

While the wedding rituals start when Mohit and Aditi exchange garlands, none other than Gagan only marks his blasting entry to stop the wedding.

Gagan finally takes a strong stand for Aditi and their love, where Mohit gets enraged with Gagan's such step.

Will Aarav, Simar, and Gagan be able to protect Aditi from this evil guy Mohit?

