Sasural Simar Ka actor Shahbaaz Abdulla Badi bags LSD Films' Teri Meri Ek Jindri

There are a lot of production houses which are in the pipeline much to the entertainment of the viewers and soon, there will be a new presentation which promises to be a visual delight. We are talking about producer Prateek Sharma bringing a new show tentatively titled Teri Meri Ek Jindri on Zee TV under his banner LSD Films.

Now we have exclusive news coming to us that Shahbaaz Abdullah Badi will ply the negative role in the project.

Shabaaz was seen in popular shows like Santoshi Maa, Sasural Simar Ka, Zindagi Channel’s TV Ke Uss Paar.

We already broke the news about Amandeep Sidhu who has been part of shows like Tantra, Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya, Vish Ya Amrit Sitara, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, and many more, is in talks to play the female protagonist in the show. We also reported about Ankit Raizada being in talks to play the male lead while Vishvapreet Kaur, Manish Verma, and Shyn Khurana will also be a part of the project and will play pivotal roles. There is also a buzz that Gandii Baat fame Priom Gujjar will also be seen in the show.

According to our sources, Priom might play a negative character.

Well, Teri Meri Ek Jindri will have a Punjabi background and it will be based on the story of two sisters.

