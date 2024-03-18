Savdhaan India: Praveen Indu and Kirran Sharad bag the crime based show - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with hot and happening news from the world of television.

there are some new actors being roped in to play the leading roles in Savdhaan India.

Savdhaan India is a show which provides dramatised versions of real-life crimes in India and the story of struggle of the victims to get justice for their sufferings.

Well, the show is now going to introduce Praveen Indu and Kirran Sharad in the titular roles.

Credible sources inform us that the story will revolve around killing of their daughter and finding the one who murdered her.

Praveen has earlier been seen in projects such as Shudra, Extraction, Meerabai Not Out among others. On the other hand, Kirran has been seen in several Marathi and Hindi films, including Shudra and The Ideal. Kiran was also a part of Marathi Tigers.

Sharad and Kirran were both seen in television show Aaja Mahi Vay- Prem Ki Agni Pareeksha a dance show with a difference, where the contestants are committed, real life couples, who compete to win the wedding of their dreams. The show was biweekly show and there were three compatibility games in which their companionship and commitment was judged.

The hosts were Rahul Vaidya and Vineet Singh. The Judges were Ronit Roy, Apara Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Saroj Khan.

