Savdhaan India: Praveen Indu and Kirran Sharad bag the crime based show - EXCLUSIVE

Savdhaan India is a show which provides dramatised versions of real-life crimes in India and the story of struggle of the victims to get justice for their sufferings. Well, the show is now going to introduce Praveen Indu and Kirran Sharad in the titular roles.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 15:49
Savdhaan India: Praveen Indu and Kirran Sharad

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with hot and happening news from the world of television.

While we are on the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive and breaking news along with interesting scoops and gossips from the industry, there are some new actors being roped in to play the leading roles in Savdhaan India. 

(Also Read: Ishaan Singh Manhas Steps into the Shoes of Inspector Sangharsh Yadav in ‘Savdhaan India - Apni Khaki

Savdhaan India is a show which provides dramatised versions of real-life crimes in India and the story of struggle of the victims to get justice for their sufferings.

Well, the show is now going to introduce Praveen Indu and Kirran Sharad in the titular roles.

Credible sources inform us that the story will revolve around killing of their daughter and finding the one who murdered her.

Praveen has earlier been seen in projects such as Shudra, Extraction, Meerabai Not Out among others. On the other hand, Kirran has been seen in several Marathi and Hindi films, including Shudra and The Ideal. Kiran was also a part of Marathi Tigers.

Sharad and Kirran were both seen in television show Aaja Mahi Vay- Prem Ki Agni Pareeksha a dance show with a difference, where the contestants are committed, real life couples, who compete to win the wedding of their dreams. The show was biweekly show and there were three compatibility games in which their companionship and commitment was judged.

The hosts were Rahul Vaidya and Vineet Singh. The Judges were Ronit Roy, Apara Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Saroj Khan.

(Also Read: Sushant Singh dons a new look for the upcoming season of Savdhaan India

Keep reading this space for more information. 
 

TellyChakkar Savdhaan India Praveen Indu Kirran Sharad Shudra Extraction Meerabai Not Out The Ideal Marathi Tigers Aaja Mahi Vay- Prem Ki Agni Pareeksha Rahul Vaidya Vineet Singh Ronit Roy Apara Mehta Shweta Tiwari Saroj Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 15:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yukti decides to leave the Mahajan house
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Rukmini recorded Bapodra and Dilip’s fight
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Suryapratap plans to consummate his marriage with Tara
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Rajesh guides Harshad to let go of his gender bias
MUMBAI : An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up...
Catch the trailer of Adrishyam; streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIV
MUMBAI: Catch the trailer of Adrishyam; streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIVSony LIV's much-awaited thriller...
Hansal Mehta to shoot Applause Entertainment produced web series Gandhi in London? Here's what we know
MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta directed and Applause Entertainment produced web series Gandhi shoot began in January this year....
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Is Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz getting a sequel, and is this the title?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
1
Teri Meri Doriyaann leap: Keerat to live in the Brar mansion post MARRIAGE away from Garry - EXCLUSIVE
Disha Pandey
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa fame Disha Pandey to enter the Star Plus show post-leap - EXCLUSIVE
Prachi Thakur
Teri Meri Doriyann: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Prachi Thakur bags the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sonika Gill approached for Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar show? - EXCLUSIVE
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek and Khanzaadi take over the internet by storm, trend as #ABHIZAADI
Mona Singh
Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi fame Mona Singh stuns fans with remarkable 15 kg weight loss transformation