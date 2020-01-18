Savdhaan India show actor and a Marathi actor rescued from high profile sex racket

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of event, a high profile sex racked has been busted by Mumbai police. Reportedly, some actors were involved in the same.

According to the media reports, Priya Sharma, who is 29-year-old, was running and operating the sex racket. It was being operated in a three-star hotel in suburban Andheri. Report further suggested that the Social Service (SS) branch of the city police executed the raid on the three-star hotel in Andheri East on Thursday. Reportedly, three females including a minor have been rescued by the Police.

Among the rescued ones, a lady is from the Tellyland and has worked in Savdhaan India, while another female is a famous name in Marathi cinema. The third woman, who is a minor, is famous on the internet as she has worked in a web series. Sandesh Revale, the senior Inspector of the Social Service (SS) branch of the city police told a section of media, “During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who running this huge racket, was arrested. Sharma was running a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East, Mumbai. She was involved in corrupt activities. The offence was being registered against Sharma.”