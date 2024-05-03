Savi to Jhanak; Sanskaari Bahus who went from being SUBMISSIVE to INDEPENDENT

MUMBAI : Indian TV series are renowned for their family-friendly and saas-bahu dramas. Many actors and actresses who have played important parts in television series have left an impression on the audience.

Those celebrities' die-hard admirers still associate them with their memorable roles.

The three most recognizable sanskaari bahu characters on tiny screens are Tulsi, Parvati, and Prerna.

Following them, a number of actresses have played sanskaari bahus in television shows, and the audience has adored them. Although the audience has adored them, occasionally they fail to recognize the stark differences between their personalities in real life and on screen.

Numerous actresses have limited their reel idealistic personas and delved into entirely new areas of their personalities in real life. However, now the times have changed and what we see on television as bahus are no longer the ones which can be dominated and submissive. They are opinionated and know how to call spade a spade.

Take a look:

Savi from Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin



Just like her mother Sai played by Ayesha Singh, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has been taunted constantly for not being an ideal bahu and keeping her ambitions and best interests as her priority. She respects family and traditions but is equally opinionated.

Jhanak from Star Plus’ show with the same title

Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) is being harrowed to the extent of being called a maid. While she heard quite a bit for a very long time, she has reached a saturation point where she takes a stand for herself.

Anupamaa from Star Plus’ show with the same name



Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) was seen as a domestic and household wife, a good mother and an ideal daughter-in-law. When she realised that her husband has cheated on her, she stood up for herself, found new love and when there came a sea of differences and problems, she found her way to peace by living an independent life. She has time and again spoken about how she cannot be taken for granted.

Pushpa from SonySAB’s Pushpa Impossible

Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) is seen as an uneducated woman but knows how to run her business well along with household responsibilities. She resonates with today’s woman and serves as an inspiration to many others as well.

Natasha from Star Plus’ Pandya Store

Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) showcases how women should come forward and fulfil their dreams and goes against Amrish’s regressive nature.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!