Savitri points gun at Raghu; Dhanak shocked in Gathbandhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 11:59 AM

MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Raghu gets arrested and subsequently returns home in bad state.

Savitri comes to Raghu and is in pain seeing his condition.

She lashes out at Raghu and blames Dhanak for the situation.

Savitri is furious and thus rushes inside and brings her gun. Everyone is shocked.

Dhanak tries to stop Savitri, but the latter gives the gun to Raghu and asks him to shoot her.

It will be interesting to see how Raghu and Dhanak handle this situation.

 
 
 
Tags > Savitri, Raghu, Dhanak, Gathbandhan, Colors tv, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

more slideshows
