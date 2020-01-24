Sayantani Ghosh decked up in Rani Laxmi Bai avatar; looks ethereal

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh is currently seen as Naagin Manyata in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Naagin 4. The actress who plays the role of a mother to Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin has garnered lots of praises for her stellar performance.

Well, this is not the first time Sayantani has bagged Naagin's role. The actress back in 2007 also played the role of Naagin and fans simply loved her.

Sayantani is a seasoned actress and has been a part of many popular shows in the past. The actress has always proved her mettle in acting by playing different roles in her long career span.

And now, apart from acting, Sayantani is a great dancer and she has expressed her love for dancing several times on her social media account.

The actress shared her latest look from her recent dance performance where she was all decked up in Rani Laxmi Bai avatar and looked simply stunning.

Take a look at Sayantanis's picture:

A few days back, Sayantani posted a video where she was seen dancing on Agneepath's song Gunguna Re. In her long post, the actress revealed how she loves dancing and it soothes her.

What do you think about Sayantani's look? Tell us in the comments.