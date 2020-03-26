Sayantani Ghosh gets inspired by her co-stars' energy

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh grabbed headlines as Manyata in supernatural drama Naagin 4. However, her journey came to an end recently, leaving many fans disheartened. While everyone loved her acting chops and performance, they also adored her bond with her co-stars, especially with Nia Sharma. Sayantani also formed a bond with her Sanjivani co-star Surbhi Chandna.

In a media interaction, Sayantani got talking about her bond with Nia and Surbhi, her special dance sequence on Naagin 4, and more. Sharing her experience working with the Naagin 4 team, the actress said, 'Nia, Jasmin Bhasin, and all others are very sweet people. They are always so respectful of their co-actors and colleagues around. The best thing about the Naagin 4 cast is that we're always pushing each other to do better than before. It's a team effort.'

A BTS video of Nia and Sayantani grooving together went viral on social media, leaving fans berserk. About which she expressed, 'Dancing has always been my forte. Before Nia and I shot for the dance sequence together, she had already done a solo performance. So, Nia was also excited to make this other better than the last one. That's the best thing about the Naagin 4 cast, we're always pushing each other to do better than before. Nia and I rehearsed for the dance scenes post-shoot. We were really helping each other in whichever possible way.'

It was Sayanti who had given a glimpse of the dance performance with Nia to her fans on social media, the latter replied with warmth and love. Speaking about her equation as co-stars and friends with Nia, the actress said, 'When I had shared the BTS video on social media, the way Nia appreciated me on a public platform was very sweet of her. Generally, people have this notion that co-actresses cannot be appreciative of each other because there's always a jealousy factor. But nothing of that sort. I feel Nia is an amazing talent, together we've been bonding really well. We kept on having as much fun as we can behind the camera.'

Before Sayatani stepped into the world of Naagin's, she was already shooting for the medical drama Sanjivani. There too, Sayantani had created a unique bond with Surbhi Chandna and the team. Recalling her times with Surbhi, she said, 'Surbhi is a sweetheart. She is such a bundle of energy. So, when you are shooting with Surbhi you cannot have a moment where you're feeling dull, because if you do feel lazy, then she is there to bring up the spirits and energy.'

Credits: Pinkvilla