Sayantani Ghosh REACTS to reports of Sanjivani going off air

MUMBAI: Sanjivani is one of the most popular television soaps. Fans were super happy when the makers announced that the show was making a comeback after 12 years. The new season features Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Behl and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles. In a short span of time, the show went on to make a loyal fan base for itself.



However, despite its massive popularity, there have been reports that Sanjivani will be pulled down soon. It is reported that the makers are planning to take the decision owing to the show’s low TRP ratings, but Sayantani has dismissed the reports vehemently and said that she doesn’t believe any of these rumours. The actress told media that such rumours do get rife time and again. In fact, the same happened to her show Naamkarann as well. But the show enjoyed a decent run on television.