Sayantani Ghosh unveils her look in Naagin 4; looks surreal in these pictures

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The actress is having a successful career since many years with a number of hit shows to her credit. Sayanati has always wowed us with her every performance in all her shows.



And now, here's good news for all her fans as the actress is all set to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit series Naagin. Sayantani, who is very active on social media, shared her latest look from Naagin 4, making fans curious about it.



The actress expressed her excitement about being a part of such a popular franchise. Coming back to Sayantani's look, the actress looks ravishing, and we are sure she will nail her role. With heavy oxidized jewellery and a beautiful costume, she looks simply stunning.



Take a look at Sayantani's post.

Naagin 4 has already created a lot of buzz even before it is on air. The promos are being well-received by fans and, everyone's excitement level is at its peak.



Sayantani is currently seen in Star Plus' show Sanjivani as Dr Anjali. The actress has previously appeared in shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Kumkum - Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn, Adalat, Meri Maa, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuien, Mahabharat, and Itna Karo Naa Mujhe Pyaar, among others.



What do you think about Sayantani's new Naagin look? Tell us in the comments.