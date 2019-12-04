News

Sayantani Ghosh unveils her look in Naagin 4; looks surreal in these pictures

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The actress is having a successful career since many years with a number of hit shows to her credit. Sayanati has always wowed us with her every performance in all her shows.

And now, here's good news for all her fans as the actress is all set to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit series Naagin. Sayantani, who is very active on social media, shared her latest look from Naagin 4, making fans curious about it.

The actress expressed her excitement about being a part of such a popular franchise. Coming back to Sayantani's look, the actress looks ravishing, and we are sure she will nail her role. With heavy oxidized jewellery and a beautiful costume, she looks simply stunning.

Take a look at Sayantani's post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life indeed has taken a full circle .....getting to be a part of Naagin- Bhagya ka zehreela Khel is a dream come true ......super excited ...words fail me to express how blessed I feel .... #naaginbhagyakazehreelakhel #comingsoon on @colorstv ..... @ektaravikapoor thank u for making me a part of this beautiful journey ....cherish every bit of it ...kudos to a rocking Team @muktadhond @shalinbhanot @varunthebabbar @shreyajuneja @tripzarora @singhranjankumar ....god bless us all...let’s rock n roll!!!!! #naagin4#naaginreturns#originalnaagin#colorstv#lovemyjob#gratitude#blessed#godiskind#lookforward#lookingahead#belief#faith#confidence#trust#hardwork#hardworkpaysoffs#happytuesday#tuesday#tuesdaymotivation#tuesdayvibes#tuesdaythoughts#letslive

A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on

Naagin 4 has already created a lot of buzz even before it is on air. The promos are being well-received by fans and, everyone's excitement level is at its peak.

Sayantani is currently seen in Star Plus' show Sanjivani as Dr Anjali. The actress has previously appeared in shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Kumkum - Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn, Adalat, Meri Maa, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuien, Mahabharat, and Itna Karo Naa Mujhe Pyaar, among others.

What do you think about Sayantani's new Naagin look? Tell us in the comments.

