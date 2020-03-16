Scandalous! The time when Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula engaged in a verbal brawl

The brawl between the two celebs left both the netizens and the contestants in a state of shock. They seemingly made peace when Neha wished Prince luck for his new song.
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula have been part of the show, Roadies for a while now. Prince was last seen on the show Lock Upp and Neha Played a pivotal role in the movie, A Thursday alongside Yami Gautam.

In 2017, during a shoot for Roadies, Prince and Neha got into an ugly spat. The reality show usually creates great buzz around it and one such incident was one where Neha commented, “It’s her choice” and some videos and shots from the show also garnered views.

The brawl between the two celebs left both the netizens and the contestants in a state of shock. The brawl seemingly started when Neha Dhupia taunted Prince about knowing all strategies since he has won many reality shows like, Bigg Boss, Roadies, Splitsvilla, etc. 

Prince then gave it back by saying, “Jeet Chuka hoon tabhi bolta hoon. Main aisa kaam nahi karta jo mujhe khud yaad na rahe.” He went on to add that he does notable work and the public remembers him for the same. Ranvijay Singha soon interrupted and asked Prince to elaborate on his statement. This could possibly be interpreted as a dig at Neha’s career as a Bollywood actress.

Prince said, “Agar koi ek banda pichle season mein aur yeh season mein bol raha hai, ‘tumne yeh show jeeta hai,’ haan bhai jeete hain.” Prince added that it isn’t his fault to be a winner and at least whatever he did, was seen and appreciated by the audience. The spat continued until Neha said that she would like to maintain her respect by not indulging in conversations with Prince.

They seemingly made peace when Neha wished Prince, good luck for his new song and Prince too said in an interview that Neha was like a sister and their fight was just as such between a brother and sister. 

