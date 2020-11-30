SCOOP: Did Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee HELP ailing actress Divya Bhatnagar?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, recently, there were reports about popular actress Divya Bhatnagar being hospitalized and has been critically ill. The actress was also facing financial issues. Divya was a part of Sony SAB show Tera Yaar Hoon Main which is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The producers of the show have volunteered to extend financial help to the actress.

According to sources, Divya is on very good terms with Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and it was Devoleena who took the responsibility of an ailing Divya.

Source said, “Devoleena was among the first few to step ahead to help Divya. She drove Divya down to a hospital in her car when she was extremely unwell. Devoleena was right there for Divya when she needed emotional and financial support”.

Great going, Devo!

TellyChakkar hopes Divya gets well soon.

