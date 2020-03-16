Scoop! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti to tie the knot with Kajol's cousin?

MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, was in the news for her wedding. There have been rumours about The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti’s upcoming wedding with Samrat Mukerji, who is Sharbani Mukherjee’s brother. He is Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha, and Ayan Mukerji’s cousin.

But Sumona told a portal, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish."

But she added, "Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

So, is Samrat a part of her life or not? Sumona quipped, "He's a friend. That's about it. I don't speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way."

So, there's no marriage on the cards (with Samrat), we asked? "I think I have answered your question," Sumona signed off.

Samrat debuted in the film 'Ram Aur Shyam' (1996), followed by 'Bhai Bhai' (1997). He has done quite a bit of Bengali cinema as well. In 2005, he played the role of Bijju in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'The Blue Umbrella'. He was also seen as a freedom fighter, Ganesh Ghosh, in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey' (2010).

Meanwhile, Sumona began her acting career at the age of 11 through Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann in the year 1999. In the next few years, she did quite a few television shows but her big breakthrough happened in 2011 when she played the role of Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, a television show produced by Balaji Telefilms. In the following year, she participated in the comedy show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki on Sony TV with Kapil Sharma and the duo emerged as the winners of the show. From there on began her professional partnership with Kapil Sharma that is still going on.

