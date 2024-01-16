Off-Screen Bonding Amid On-Screen Drama: Juhi Singh Bajwa and Niharika Chouksey's Unlikely Friendship Steals the Spotlight in 'Aaina'

Juhi Singh Bajwa and Niharika Chouksey

MUMBAI: In the glitzy world of television dramas, where on-screen relationships can often be as complicated as they come, it's refreshing to witness a heartwarming bond blossoming behind the scenes. Actress Juhi Singh Bajwa, renowned for her roles in 'Ye Hai Chahtein' and 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya', is stealing hearts with her portrayal of Pankaja in the current sensation, 'Aaina'. The show, centered around a riveting love triangle involving two cousin sisters, Sunaina (Niharika Chouksey) and Pankaja (Juhi Singh Bajwa), along with Naman (Farmaan Haider), has become the talk of the town.

While the on-screen drama unfolds with twists and turns between Pankaja and Sunaina, it's a completely different story when the cameras stop rolling. Juhi Singh Bajwa and Niharika Chouksey, who play on-screen rivals, are the epitome of friendship off-screen. The camaraderie between the two actresses is infectious, breaking the mold of traditional co-star dynamics.
Despite the intense drama brewing on 'Aaina', Juhi and Niharika shares a sister like bond behind the scenes. They are often spotted hanging out together, sharing laughs, having lunches and engaging in deep conversations on set. The duo's real-life friendship adds a beautiful layer to their on-screen rivalry, leaving fans in awe of their professionalism and the magic they create both on and off camera.

Juhi Singh Bajwa, reflecting on the unique bond she shares with co-star Niharika Chouksey, expressed, "Working on 'Aaina' has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but what makes the journey truly special is the friendship that has blossomed between Niharika and me. Even though our characters are caught up in a love triangle on screen, off-screen, Niharika is more than just a co-star; she's a really good friend. In the midst of all the on-screen drama, having her as a companion is a blessing, bringing joy and realness to my life. It's a reminder that true connections go beyond the scripted stories we act out in 'Aaina'.."

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 09:58

Off-Screen Bonding Amid On-Screen Drama: Juhi Singh Bajwa and Niharika Chouksey's Unlikely Friendship Steals the Spotlight in 'Aaina'
