On-screen Kavya's graph is growing and there is ample scope for good performance- Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI : Sumbul Toqueer, who is playing Kavya, is overwhelmed with the response the show is getting. Her on-screen character Kavya, who is an IAS officer, is falling in love with Miskhat Verma's character Adiraj Pradhan.

She says," On-screen Kavya's graph is growing and there is ample scope for good performance." Her on-screen chemistry with Mikhkat Verma has been appreciated a lot. Speaking about it she says," He is a spontaneous actor like me, and he goes into detail for the scenes. He is a good co-star".

On being asked about getting compliments from fans, she said," My fans are very happy; one of the fans gifted me a star on my birthday; another fan told me that they can only imagine me in Kavya's role and another one keeps sending clips of my scenes. Frankly, it is the adulation that inspires me to work hard." On being asked what she does when she gets off, she says," I eat good food and sleep well. Good sleep is very important for an actor. I love my work, I love my home, I am a happy person and I take life as it comes. My family means the world to me. I agree with the saying that life is all about loving your family and living in the present." Well, Sumbul we must say as a 20-year-old you have fantastic wisdom and you represent the youth of India too.



