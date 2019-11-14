News

Script or characters: What holds more weight in a daily soap?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: Storylines and characters are key aspects of a show.

They determine whether the show will be an instant hit or a flop.

Sometime, the concept might be brilliant, but the script happens to be the weakness of the show. Shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have very strong characters and storylines, due to which the show is a hit among the audience even today!

Then come shows like Patiala Babes and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

These shows have more relatable storylines and the plots are closer to life; moreover, it is the characters of these shows that drive the story. When we talk about whether the characters hold more weight or the storylines, a basic thumb rule is that the script, characters, plot, and concept should be an interesting cocktail that can stir the audience's emotions!

What are your thoughts on the same? 

Tags > Script or characters, daily soap, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Patiala Babes, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days