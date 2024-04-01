Secrets unveiled: Dhruv and Surya Pratap’s shocking discovery about Tara's past in Sony SAB’s 'Dhruv Tara'

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare'is an interesting story of love and time travel. The show has been a fan-favourite with some excellent performances by Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the roles of Dhruv and Tara respectively and garnered more affection with the additions of Indira Krishnan and Karan V Grover in the roles of Rajmata Durgavati and Surya Pratap Singh. In recent episodes, the drama intensified as Suryapratap and Dhruv edged closer to unveiling two of Tara's most closely guarded secrets.

In the upcoming episodes, emotions run high as Dhruv uncovers the truth about Tara’s son Shaurya(Evan Dixit) and discovers that he is Shaurya’s biological father. Simultaneously, Surya Pratap unravels Tara's past, learning that Dhruv was her first husband. The revelation sparks a fierce battle for love and family, creating a whirlwind of chaos in Tara's life. As Dhruv, Tara, and Suryapratap navigate this tumultuous phase, viewers can expect intense confrontations and gripping twists that will keep them hooked on the unfolding saga.

Ishaan Dhawan, who essays the role of Dhruv, said, “Viewers have known Dhruv as the voice of reason and the calm amidst chaos, but now they will witness his fierce and territorial side. With nothing left to lose, having already lost Tara and now with the truth about being Shaurya’s father kept from him, he's determined to reclaim what is rightfully his. According to Dhruv, Suryapratap is the source of all the wrong in his life, setting the stage for a fierce battle between the two men."

Karan V Grover, who essays the role of Suryapratap, said, “The revelation of Dhruv being Tara’s husband and the man she still loves, has left Suryapratap in utter shock. His immense trust in Tara is now shattered, and he is visibly heartbroken. Faced with the realization that he stands to lose his chosen family in Tara and Shaurya, he is prepared to take any measures necessary to prevent Dhruv from taking it all away. The upcoming storyline is bound to be both dramatic and emotional, and I am eagerly anticipating viewers' reactions to this impending confrontation.”

